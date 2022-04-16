Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,795 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,248,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.83 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.