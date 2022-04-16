Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Popular were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Popular by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 101,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Popular by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $80.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

