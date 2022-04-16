Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,300 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Varex Imaging worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,232,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 101,583 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 93,464 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

VREX stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.91 million, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

