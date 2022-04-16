Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.68 and a 200 day moving average of $310.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

