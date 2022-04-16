Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In other LCI Industries news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $99.22 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.