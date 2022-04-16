Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,047 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,096 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,246,319 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $419,162,000 after acquiring an additional 580,276 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 338,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,728,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $279.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.72. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

