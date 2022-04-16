Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $123.96 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

