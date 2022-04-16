Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 154.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rollins by 883.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROL opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.60. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

