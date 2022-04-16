Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 383 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.81. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

