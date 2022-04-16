Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,817,573 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

