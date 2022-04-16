Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $38,939,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,952,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,506,000 after acquiring an additional 148,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $41.62 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

