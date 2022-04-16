Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,192 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chemours by 146.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chemours by 8.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Chemours stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

