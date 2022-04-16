Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,394 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,184 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 942,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.08.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

