Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 525.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,616,000 after buying an additional 819,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $68,049,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 484,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,574,000 after buying an additional 321,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $126.58 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.10. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.