Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

