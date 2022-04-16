Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,407 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

