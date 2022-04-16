Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,560 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

LEGR stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

