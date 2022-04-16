Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 751.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 87,201 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -959.50 and a beta of 0.64. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,064. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

