Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Masonite International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.28. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $635.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

