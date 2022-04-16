Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $874,000 Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KBA opened at $36.84 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.