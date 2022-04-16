Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 156 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,049,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,992,000 after buying an additional 759,886 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after buying an additional 540,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $73.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.