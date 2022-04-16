Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $72.23 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

