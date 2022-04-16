Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $886,000 Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CAE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CAE by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE opened at $26.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins lowered their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

