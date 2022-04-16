Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $61.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

