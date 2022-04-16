Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Aramark stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

