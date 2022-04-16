Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12,639 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $12.94 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

