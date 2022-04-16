BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $823.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

