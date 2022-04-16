Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

