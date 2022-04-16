Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,942,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.2% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 58.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 122,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $74.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

