Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,414 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $24.21 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

