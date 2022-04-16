Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.
JEPI opened at $61.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07.
