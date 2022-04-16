Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roblox by 74.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 173.7% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 81.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,798,689.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

