STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,326,000 after acquiring an additional 58,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in STORE Capital by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

