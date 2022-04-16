Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $953,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

