Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 308.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.28.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $138.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.