Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $936,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

