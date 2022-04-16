Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $147.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

