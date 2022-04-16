Insider Selling: Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) Director Sells C$99,200.00 in Stock

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) Director Derek Christopher White sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$99,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,366.40.

ORG opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$249.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. Orca Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

Orca Gold Company Profile

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

