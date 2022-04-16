Insider Selling: Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) Director Sells C$99,200.00 in Stock

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) Director Derek Christopher White sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$99,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,366.40.
ORG opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$249.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. Orca Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.
Orca Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
