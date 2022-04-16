Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $63,873.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $145,744.06.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

