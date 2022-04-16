Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $63,873.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $145,744.06.
Shares of ZUO stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.
Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.
