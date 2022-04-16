U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 152,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,522,988 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $20.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 2.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,976,000 after buying an additional 194,512 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 19.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 716,143 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 63,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 132,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.