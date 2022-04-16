Jonathan Ross Goodman Purchases 19,200 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 19,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.21 per share, with a total value of C$100,032.00.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.34.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.00 million. Analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GUD shares. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

