Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells $76,881.54 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $76,881.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,313.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, John Valliant sold 2,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $19,162.00.

On Friday, April 8th, John Valliant sold 826 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $6,211.52.

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $758.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Valliant sold 300 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $2,256.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $72,480.00.

On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $3,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Valliant sold 1,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $11,205.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Valliant sold 900 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $6,759.00.

On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $21,669.00.

Shares of FUSN opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUSN. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

