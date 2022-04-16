Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 2,168 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $67,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,686,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,427,357.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 73,706 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,047 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

