Peter Salzmann Sells 19,227 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $582 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

