Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In Sells 5,925 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $62.47.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after buying an additional 906,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after buying an additional 327,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,496,000 after buying an additional 406,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
