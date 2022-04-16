Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Acquires C$100,032.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,032.00.

TSE GUD opened at C$5.35 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.34. The stock has a market cap of C$626.09 million and a PE ratio of 42.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GUD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

