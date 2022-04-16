Joy Driscoll Durling Sells 1,940 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DOMO stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after acquiring an additional 160,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Domo by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Domo by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,360 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

