Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.07

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.07 and last traded at $70.37, with a volume of 815874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

