BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $97,314.60 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,200.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $128,517.74.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,703,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,801,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

