BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $97,314.60 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,200.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $128,517.74.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77.
BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,703,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,801,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.