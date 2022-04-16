Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 1,688 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $88,451.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $28,701.64.

On Monday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $443,014.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.38.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $19,053,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Impinj by 2,528.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

